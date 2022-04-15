Volunteers, planners needed for dairy breakfast meeting Tuesday

The 2022 Sauk County Dairy Breakfast will be held June 11 at Schyvinck's Hillside Haven in Reedsburg.
The planning committee is need of second shift volunteers from 9-11:30 a.m. for preparing, cooking, and serving the meal, plus a clean-up crew at 10:45 a.m. Assistance is also needed for June 10 to help set up for the breakfast.
A planning meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, visit Sauk County Dairy Breakfast on Facebook or email Tracy at saukcodairybreakfast@yahoo.com to volunteer or attend the planning meeting.