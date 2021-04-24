Volunteers sought for butterfly monitoring project

The Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance joins the Monarch Joint Venture partnership, a nonprofit organization coordinating a network of more than 100 partners across the U.S. in a unified effort to conserve monarch butterflies and their habitats. This diverse partnership ranges from government agencies to non-governmental organizations, businesses, and academic institutions that work together to implement science-based conservation actions. The four pillars of Monarch Joint Venture’s work are habitat, education, research, and partnerships.

The work that the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance has done to restore grassland prairie on the Bader Land property has helped create habitat for monarchs and pollinators and is mobilizing its volunteer network to begin the process of monitoring these sites using the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project. The MLMP is a community science project co-managed by MJV and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. Sharing the data from this site helps to advance scientific understanding of monarchs, and aid in conserving these butterflies and their threatened migratory phenomenon.