Volunteers sought for community clean up

Project Clean, supported by the village of Lake Delton, city of Wisconsin Dells, Mirror Lake Association and the Rotary Club, seeks volunteers to clean ditches around the community in April. Volunteers should contact Dave Clemens, via text or phone, at 608-408-8941, stating where and when they will clean an area. Trash bags and T-shirts will be provided, and he will notify the Public Works Department on where to pick up the full trash bags for disposal.