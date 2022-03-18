Volunteers sought for invasive species project

JEFFERSON — The Rock River Coalition, Neighborhood House Nature Center, Lake Ripley Management District, and Jefferson County Land & Water Conservation Department, with support from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association are partnering to work with public and private landowners to control purple loosestrife on their properties. The organizations will find and catch Galerucella beetles from the wild, allow the beetles to lay eggs on enclosed purple loosestrife plants, and release the newly hatched beetles into large purple loosestrife patches.

Purple loosestrife, dark pink or purple flowers blooming along the road, is an invasive species that can be harmful to wetlands and crowd out native plants. With each mature plant producing more than a million seeds per year, Purple loosestrife is found in almost every state and will likely never be fully eradicated.

The beetles have been used to control purple loosestrife in Wisconsin since the 1990s, following extensive testing to ensure that the beetles would not have unintended negative effects. In the decades since, the beetles have safely controlled purple loosestrife in many parts of the state, but there are still many other places where the weed is growing unchecked.

Volunteers may join in any stage of the process, which will begin with work parties on March 31 in Beaver Dam and on April 1 in Koshkonong. These work parties will focus on digging up and potting purple loosestrife plants that will be used as food for the growing beetles. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Rock River Coalition aquatic invasive species coordinator Addie Schlussel at addie@rockrivercoalition.org or 920-541-6766.