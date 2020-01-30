Volunteers sought for Maple Education Program

The MacKenzie Center seeks volunteers in March to assist area fourth-graders learn the process and history of making maple syrup in Wisconsin through its annual Maple Education Program. More than 150 trees are tapped, collecting 1,000 gallons of sap to produce about 35-40 gallons of pure maple syrup, and more than 1,200 students are reached.

Volunteers will be trained to conduct student tours, collect sap, process maple syrup, and/or assist with other behind the scenes sugarbush duties. Maple field trips occur twice a day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers can sign up for just a few days or for the entire month of the education program. No previous experience is necessary.

Volunteer training will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the MacKenzie Center Lodge, W7303 Highway CS, Poynette. If interested, email Christopher Beaver at christopher.beaver@wisconsin.gov or call 608-635-8112 by Feb. 12.

For more information on the MacKenzie Center, visit dnr.wi.gov and search "MacKenzie."