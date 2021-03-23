 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers sought to count cranes
0 comments

Volunteers sought to count cranes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The International Crane Foundation will host the 45th annual Midwest Crane Count from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17 with more than 1,000 volunteers in Wisconsin and portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota participating in the spring survey.

New volunteers interested in taking part in the survey should first contact their local county coordinator for instructions at cranecount.org.

Crane count volunteers should plan on wearing a mask during the count and stay at least six feet from other participants from different households. Participants should also avoid carpooling with participants from outside their household and counting in large groups to limit exposure to COVID-19.

For more information, visit cranecount.org and contact your county coordinator, or contact Sara Gavney Moore, ICF digital communications program manager, at 608-356-9462 ext. 155 or cranecount@savingcranes.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News