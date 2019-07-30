Volunteers work on Baxter's Hollow trail

Pictured, from left are volunteers of the AmeriCorps National Community Civilian Corps team and The Nature Conservancy team, Warren Mohar, Sherren Clark, Savannah Snider, Anthony Johns, Rebecca Slagle, as they repair one of the log bridges on the trail in Baxter’s Hollow Preserve on July 20. The crew created new tread and natural steps, made rock crossings, set up benches at viewpoints, cut back vegetation, cleared dead trees, installed water control structures, and more at a two-mile section of public trail.
