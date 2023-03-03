The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation awarded Colby Von Haden, a University of Wisconsin-River Falls student from Tomah, the $1,500 2022 Agricultural Banking Scholarship on March 2. The scholarship is awarded annually to two students who are pursuing a career in agricultural finance and who demonstrate in their application a strong understanding of the importance of financial literacy.

Von Haden is an agricultural business major expected to graduate in December. He currently serves as the president of UWRF’s Beef Management Team and as vice president of its Block & Bridle Club and is an active member of the university’s CAFES Student Advisory Council, Alpha Gamma Rho – Alpha Psi, and the Monroe County Jr. Fair Board. In the summer of 2022, he worked as a business analyst intern at Bank First, Tomah.

Growing up on his family’s cash crop farm, Von Haden highlights that his passion for agriculture not only helped him develop important life skills, but provided him with many opportunities to work with his community.