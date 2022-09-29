Voters encouraged to register now for November election

The Dodge County clerk encourages new voters, voters who have moved since they last voted or voters who have changed their name, to register to vote now at myvote.wi.gov.

The myvote.wi.gov website interfaces with the Wisconsin DMV. If a voter’s address is correct in the DMV system, voters will complete their information at the myvote site and will not have to do anything further. If a voter’s address has not been updated with WI DMV, the voter will need to print the form and mail it to the municipal clerk with a copy of their proof of residence – carefully follow the instructions on the myvote site.

Registration by mail ends on Oct. 19. Following that date, registration takes place in the municipal clerk’s office. Proof of residence is required when registering to vote. The ideal proof of residence is a driver’s license, however if that does not contain the voter’s correct name and address the voter may use a recent utility bill, residential lease, bank statement, property tax bill, a credit card statement, a pay check or a document issued by a unit of government that contains their correct name and address.

Registered voters who wish to vote absentee by mail must have their request into the Municipal Clerk’s Office no later than Nov. 3. In-person absentee voting cannot begin until Oct. 25.

For questions and more information, contact their Municipal Clerk or the Dodge County Clerk at 920-386-3605. Voters may check their registration status, register to vote, find their polling place or request an absentee ballot at http://myvote.wi.gov; election information at https://elections.wi.gov.