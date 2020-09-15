Voters encouraged to register now

Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk, is encouraging new voters, voters who have moved since they last voted or voters who have changed their name, to register to vote now. Registering now allows for shorter polling lines. Anyone who is not registered or has had an address or name change since they last voted can contact the municipal clerk or visit myvote.wi.gov. The myvote.wi.gov website interfaces with the Wisconsin DMV. If a voter’s address is correct in the DMV system, voters will complete the information at the myvote site and will not have to do anything further. If a voter’s address has not been updated with the DMV, the voter will need to print the form and mail it to the municipal clerk with a copy of a proof of residence.