Voters encouraged to register now

Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk, is encouraging new voters, voters who have moved since they last voted or voters who have changed their name, to register to vote now. Registering now allows for shorter polling lines. Anyone who is not registered or has had an address or name change since they last voted can contact the municipal clerk or visit myvote.wi.gov. The myvote.wi.gov website interfaces with the Wisconsin DMV. If a voter’s address is correct in the DMV system, voters will complete the information at the myvote site and will not have to do anything further. If a voter’s address has not been updated with the DMV, the voter will need to print the form and mail it to the municipal clerk with a copy of a proof of residence.
Registration by mail ends Oct. 14, after this date registration takes place in the municipal clerk’s office. Proof of residence is required when registering to vote. The ideal proof of residence is a drivers license, however if that does not contain the voter’s correct name and address the voter may use a recent utility bill, residential lease, bank statement, property tax bill, credit card statement, pay check or a document issued by a unit of government that contains the correct name and address.
Registered voters who wish to vote absentee by mail must have the request into the Municipal Clerk’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. In person absentee voting cannot begin until Oct. 20.
For more information, call the Dodge County Clerk at 920-386-3605, or visit myvote.wi.gov, or visit elections.wi.gov.
