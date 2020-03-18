Voters encouraged to vote absentee for April 7 election

Voter registration paper forms are also available in English: elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable, and in Spanish: elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish.

Blank voter registration forms are available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clerk’s office, 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg.

How to request an absentee ballotSign up at MyVote Wisconsin, myvote.wi.gov under the “Vote Absentee” button. On a mobile phone, use the menu button in the upper right corner of the website. This is a three-step process. If you don’t already have a photo ID on file with your clerk’s office, you can upload a copy. Mobile phone users can take a picture and upload it to MyVote. Absentee ballot requests submitted this way go directly to the clerk’s office, and you can track your ballot by returning to the website.

Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. Find your clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin. These requests must be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID.