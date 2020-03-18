Voters encouraged to vote absentee for April 7 election

Because of the COVID-19, voters in Mauston are strongly urged to act now to vote absentee for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary.

Acting by March 18, is especially important for anyone who needs to register to vote by mail. If your name or address has changed since the last election, you need to register with your current information. You can check your registration status at myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”

Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call their municipal clerk’s office at 608-847-6676 or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-868-3947 or 608-261-8005.

How to register to vote by the deadline

The deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election is March 18. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk's office or at the polling place on Election Day. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. March 18.

Online voter registration is available at myvote.wi.gov. There are two ways to register using the website: