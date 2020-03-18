Voters encouraged to vote absentee for April 7 election

Because of the COVID-19, voters in Mauston are strongly urged to act now to vote absentee for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary.
Acting by March 18, is especially important for anyone who needs to register to vote by mail. If your name or address has changed since the last election, you need to register with your current information. You can check your registration status at myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”
Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call their municipal clerk’s office at 608-847-6676 or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-868-3947 or 608-261-8005.
How to register to vote by the deadline
The deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election is March 18. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk's office or at the polling place on Election Day. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. March 18.
Online voter registration is available at myvote.wi.gov. There are two ways to register using the website:
• People with a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card whose address is current with the Wis-DOT can complete their online registration immediately. People who need to update their address can accomplish that online and complete their online registration.
• People without a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card can fill out the voter registration form online, then print it, sign it and mail it to their municipal clerk’s office along with a proof-of residence document.
Voter registration paper forms are also available in English: elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable, and in Spanish: elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish.
Blank voter registration forms are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at the clerk’s office, 303 Mansion St., Mauston and at the Hatch Public Library during regular business hours, 111 W. State St., Mauston.
How to request an absentee ballot
Sign up at MyVote Wisconsin, myvote.wi.gov under the “Vote Absentee” button. On a mobile phone, use the menu button in the upper right corner of the website. This is a three-step process. If you don’t already have a photo ID on file with your clerk’s office, you can upload a copy. Mobile phone users can take a picture and upload it to MyVote. Absentee ballot requests submitted this way go directly to the clerk’s office, and you can track your ballot by returning to the website.
Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. Find your clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin. These requests must be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID.
Voters who are indefinitely confined, meaning they may have difficulty getting to the polls for reason of age, illness, infirmity, or disability are not required to provide a photo ID. Voters in care facilities can have a representative of the facility confirm the resident's identity instead of providing a photo ID. For more information, visit bringit.wi.gov.
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is April 2. If you get an absentee ballot mailed to you, you can still decide to vote at the polls on Election Day if you haven’t returned it. Your absentee ballot must be received in your clerk’s office or at your polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.