Voters encouraged to vote absentee for November election

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters in the city of Reedsburg are encouraged to act now to vote absentee for the Nov. 3 General Election.

“Polls will be open in the city of Reedsburg for those who need them on Election Day, but most voters should be voting absentee for this election. For that to happen, you must request an absentee ballot as soon as possible,” said Jacob Crosetto, city clerk.

If your name or address has changed since the last election, you need to register with your current information. Check on your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us by clicking on “My Voter Info.”

Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call the Municipal Clerk’s office at 608-524-6404.

How to register to vote

For the November General Election:

Oct. 14, is the deadline for registering by mail or online. Oct. 30, is the deadline for electors to register to vote in person in the municipal clerk's office. After, then register at the polling place on Election Day.