Voters encouraged to vote absentee for November election

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters in the city of Reedsburg are encouraged to act now to vote absentee for the Nov. 3 General Election.
“Polls will be open in the city of Reedsburg for those who need them on Election Day, but most voters should be voting absentee for this election. For that to happen, you must request an absentee ballot as soon as possible,” said Jacob Crosetto, city clerk.
If your name or address has changed since the last election, you need to register with your current information. Check on your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us by clicking on “My Voter Info.”
Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call the Municipal Clerk’s office at 608-524-6404.
How to register to vote
For the November General Election:
Oct. 14, is the deadline for registering by mail or online. Oct. 30, is the deadline for electors to register to vote in person in the municipal clerk's office. After, then register at the polling place on Election Day.
Online voter registration is available at https://myvote.wi.gov. Registration for people with a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card whose address is current with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can complete their online registration immediately. People who need to update their address with DOT can accomplish that online and complete their online registration.
People without a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card can fill out the voter registration form online, then print it, sign it and mail it to the municipal clerk’s office along with a proof-of residence document. The website has detailed instructions. If you do not have a printer, save the completed form as a PDF and print it a copy center or library.
Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are also available in English at https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable; for Spanish, visit https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish.
Blank voter registration forms are also available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clerk’s office, 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg.
