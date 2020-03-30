Voting updates and deadlines

Online voter registration is now reactivated in accordance with a Federal District Court order. The new deadline to register online is 11:59 p.m. March 30. The deadline to register to vote at the municipal clerk’s office is 5 p.m. April 3. Register at myvote.wi.gov, absentee ballot requests can be submitted by mail, fax, or email until 5 p.m. April 2. A valid form of proof of identification must accompany the request. Early absentee voting can be done in person at the municipal clerk’s office until 5 p.m. April 3. Mauston City Hall continues to be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday located at 303 Mansion St., Mauston.