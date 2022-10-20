 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WAGNER COMPLETES EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT

Scout Leo Wagner from Baraboo Scout Troop 77, in uniform at right of boot brush station, built and installed four boot brush stations for visitors to help prevent the spread of invasive species as his Eagle Project. The project was funded by Kids and Mentors Outdoors and the Wisconsin DNR. The installation took place Oct. 18 at the Moon Valley boat landing on Lake Wisconsin. Token Creek Conservancy near Windsor and Pine Island State Wildlife Area near Portage also received stations. Troop 77 Board chair Larry Reichhoff, scoutmaster April Little-Reichhoff, assistant scoutmaster Matt Vodak, family and troop members support Wagner’s accomplishment.

