For the first time since February 2020, the Wonewoc Public Library will host its Wags ‘N Tales reading program beginning at 6 p.m. March 21. Elementary school students can practice reading with therapy dog Murphy and his owner, Deb Schultz. Children can bring their own books or pick books off the library shelves to read. Slots available are 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Parents can call 608-464-7625 to sign up for a slot.
Wags ‘N Tales returns to the library
