JUNEAU — Waldvogel’s Farm and Princess My Party are teaming up to bring six fun weekends to the farm in Juneau.
Fall activities are included in the farm entrance price of $11. Dressing up is welcome and encouraged. All events run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with fall-themed activities including pumpkin picking, children’s play area, hay and train rides, corn maze, mini golf, haunted granary, photo opportunities, crafts, dance parties and live performances throughout the day.
- Sept. 21-22: Unicorn Weekend
- Sept. 28-29: Preschool Pumpkin Weekend
- Oct. 5-6: fourth annual Princesses and Pumpkins
- Oct. 12-13: Wizard of Oz Weekend
- Oct. 19-20: second annual Frozen Weekend
- Oct. 26-27: Pups and Pumpkins Pawty
Each event includes a meet and greet, dancing, photo opportunities, craft station, small slide bounce house, small castle bounce house, vendors and music. The events are geared towards preschool and young elementary children, but all ages and abilities are welcome.
Tickets are available at the door or at waldvogelfarm.com.
For more information, call Princess My Party at 920-517-0046.
Waldvogel’s Farm is located at N7416 Highway I, Juneau.
