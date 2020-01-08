Walk-in hours available at Elroy Family Medical Center

Walk-in hours are available from 8-9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St., Elroy. Walk in care is ideal for, cold and flu symptoms; ear aches and sore throats; fevers; minor aches and pains; sprains and strains; insect bites; diarrhea and abdominal issues; infections such as ear, strep, urinary, skin, respiratory/lung.

The cost of using walk-in care is the same as a clinic co-pay, which is generally lower than the cost of urgent care services. The walk-in clinic also has access to lab, X-ray, and prescription dispensing services. Most major insurance plans are accepted, including, but not limited to Quartz, Dean, United Healthcare, WEA, Security Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.