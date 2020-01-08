Walk-in hours available at Elroy Family Medical Center
Walk-in hours are available from 8-9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St., Elroy. Walk in care is ideal for, cold and flu symptoms; ear aches and sore throats; fevers; minor aches and pains; sprains and strains; insect bites; diarrhea and abdominal issues; infections such as ear, strep, urinary, skin, respiratory/lung.

The cost of using walk-in care is the same as a clinic co-pay, which is generally lower than the cost of urgent care services. The walk-in clinic also has access to lab, X-ray, and prescription dispensing services. Most major insurance plans are accepted, including, but not limited to Quartz, Dean, United Healthcare, WEA, Security Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

For more information, call 608-462-8466, or visit milebluffelroy.hc.digital.

