Walk-in vaccine clinics planned
Walk-in vaccine clinics planned

Sauk County Public Health will hold or partner in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area. All vaccines are free, do not require identification or insurance, are available to anyone age 12 and older 12 and are walk-in only.

  • Tuesday: 3-7 p.m., Frank Fischer Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, two-dose Pfizer and two-dose Moderna
  • Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, two-dose Pfizer
  • Thursday: 3-7 p.m., Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, 2400 Eighth St., Reedsburg, offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, two-dose Pfizer
  • July 29: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, two-dose Pfizer

For more information, call 608-355-3290.

