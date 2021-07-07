Walker $1,250 scholarship

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative awarded Gracie Walker of Wisconsin Dells, a 2021 FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative scholarship on July 8. The cooperative awarded more than $14,000 in scholarships to 13 high school and collegiate students pursuing postsecondary education.

“Our scholarship program is one of many ways FarmFirst gives back to our members and their families,” said Jeff Lyon, general manager. “FarmFirst has always held a strong belief that it’s important to invest and support the education of future generations. Through education, the next generation will become not only the leaders in their industry, but their communities.”

Gracie Walker, daughter of Tim and Tracy Walker, will be a freshman this fall while pursuing a degree in animal science at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on leadership, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, essay responses and their future plans and career goals. All members of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative and their children attending four-year universities, two-year technical programs or short courses and high school seniors planning for postsecondary education were eligible to apply for the scholarships.