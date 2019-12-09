Wauona Trail Women’s Club will meet for social time at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.
Country music artist, Jesse Walker, will perform.
Open to all area women. Guests should make a reservation by calling Sherry at 742-4067, Veronica at 617-9139, or Sue at 608-244-1472.
