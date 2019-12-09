{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse Walker

Country music artist Jesse Walker to perform.

 THOMAS FIELDS III/Contributed

Wauona Trail Women’s Club will meet for social time at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Country music artist, Jesse Walker, will perform.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Open to all area women. Guests should make a reservation by calling Sherry at 742-4067, Veronica at 617-9139, or Sue at 608-244-1472.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.