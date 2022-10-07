Wall Quilt show entries due Nov. 1

Portage Center for the Arts will host a Wall Quilt show in January 2023. This show is open to adult quilt artists in the greater Portage area, including Columbia, Sauk, Marquette, Adams and Juneau counties. This will be a juried show, with entry forms and images due Nov. 1. Entries may be submitted online or hard copy format.

Wall Quilts should be no larger than 150 perimeter inches - not square inches, regardless of shape, to accommodate as many artists as possible. The entry form with other criteria for this show may be viewed at portagecenterforthearts.com or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com.

For more information, call PCA at 608-742-5655. The office and gallery are open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.