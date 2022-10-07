 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wall Quilt show entries due Nov. 1

  • 0

Portage Center for the Arts will host a Wall Quilt show in January 2023. This show is open to adult quilt artists in the greater Portage area, including Columbia, Sauk, Marquette, Adams and Juneau counties. This will be a juried show, with entry forms and images due Nov. 1. Entries may be submitted online or hard copy format.

Wall Quilts should be no larger than 150 perimeter inches - not square inches, regardless of shape, to accommodate as many artists as possible. The entry form with other criteria for this show may be viewed at portagecenterforthearts.com or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com.

For more information, call PCA at 608-742-5655. The office and gallery are open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baraboo seeks grant to buy land

The city of Baraboo has applied for a 50% matching grant as part of the Urban Green Space subprogram of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News