Wall Quilt Show reception is today

A small selection of the submitted Wall Quilt Show quilts await hanging in Portage Center for the Arts Drury Gallery.

On display at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., for the month of January is PCA’s first ever Wall Quilt Show, sponsored by the Welcome Home Sewing Center in Portage. The public is invited to view the exhibit in person from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Jan. 27.

The show features wall quilts that are all 150 perimeter inches or less, from more than 15 quilters across central and southern Wisconsin.

An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. today. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

