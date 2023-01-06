Wall Quilt Show reception is today

On display at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., for the month of January is PCA’s first ever Wall Quilt Show, sponsored by the Welcome Home Sewing Center in Portage. The public is invited to view the exhibit in person from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Jan. 27.