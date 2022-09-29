Walmart-BD hiring 5 drivers in area

Walmart will host a Driver Open House event, hiring 5 CDL-A drivers in the Beaver Dam area, in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 115 Distribution Way, Beaver Dam and then virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Open House offers a chance to learn about driving jobs with Walmart, information on pay and benefits offerings, meeting local management, touring offices/shop and checking equipment and asking current drivers about their careers with Walmart.

Register for the event at wmtcareers.com/drivers. Learn more at drive4walmart.com.