Walmart celebrates its remodeled store

The newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Wisconsin Dells, 130 Commerce St., will host two events to celebrate the store’s 20-year anniversary from 8-10 a.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Today’s event includes the local color guard, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and a choir performance from senior members of the Wisconsin Dells High School.

On Saturday, outdoor activities with refreshments and snacks will be available and donations will be made to the Mirror Lake Association, Adams County Humane Society and the Lake Delton Fire Department, EMS, and Police Force.

