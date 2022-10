Walmart will host a Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, where pharmacy teams, will offer affordable immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough, Hepatitis A and B and more; no out-of-pocket cost to patient COVID-19 bivalent boosters; wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists; demonstrations, giveaways and product sampling in select stores.