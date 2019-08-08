{{featured_button_text}}
Walmart starts online grocery service

Baraboo Walmart manager Mark Simpson celebrates on Tuesday as the store rolled out its online grocery order and pickup service. Customers can place orders online and pick them up from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. By year's end, the service will expand to 3,100 stores nationwide. 

 BEN BROMLEY/Contributed
