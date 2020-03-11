Walnut Street Flats apartments now available to lease

Cohen-Esrey Development Group is now leasing at Walnut Street Flats, an exceptional new-construction downtown apartment community in Reedsburg. Walnut Street Flats offers modern apartments at an affordable price. The community officially opened its doors in December of 2019, and the first residents have already moved in.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walnut Street Flats is ideally situated within walking distance of Reedsburg’s Downtown District. The historic downtown area features friendly shops and great food as well as lodging, entertainment, municipal and professional services.

The 33-unit apartment community is well equipped for all renters with pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom options. Trash, water and sewer are included in rent. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities including designer bathrooms with walk-in showers, modern cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with energy efficient appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, luxury vinyl flooring, and Juliet balconies in select units. Community amenities include free parking, restricted entry, elevator service, complementary Wi-Fi, and a rooftop deck.

For more information and tours, call 608-747-4217, or visit walnutstreetflats.com.