Walnut Street Flats apartments now available to lease
Walnut Street Flats apartments now available to lease

Cohen-Esrey Development Group is now leasing at Walnut Street Flats, an exceptional new-construction downtown apartment community in Reedsburg. Walnut Street Flats offers modern apartments at an affordable price. The community officially opened its doors in December of 2019, and the first residents have already moved in.

Walnut Street Flats is ideally situated within walking distance of Reedsburg’s Downtown District. The historic downtown area features friendly shops and great food as well as lodging, entertainment, municipal and professional services.

The 33-unit apartment community is well equipped for all renters with pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom options. Trash, water and sewer are included in rent. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities including designer bathrooms with walk-in showers, modern cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with energy efficient appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, luxury vinyl flooring, and Juliet balconies in select units. Community amenities include free parking, restricted entry, elevator service, complementary Wi-Fi, and a rooftop deck.

For more information and tours, call 608-747-4217, or visit walnutstreetflats.com.

