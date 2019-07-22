The Baraboo Kiwanis Club and Sauk County Crime Stoppers are joining forces to present the Walt Smith Charity Golf Outing starting at 11 a.m. with registration on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Baraboo Country Club, 401 Mine Road, Baraboo.
The best-ball scramble will raise money for Kiwanis and Crime Stoppers and will honor the memory of Smith, a prominent Kiwanian who founded Sauk County Crime Stoppers.
The event offers a noon shotgun start. Dinner and social time at 5 p.m. The event will feature raffles, hole prizes and a silent auction.
Country Club members get 18 holes of golf with a cart and dinner for $70. Non-members pay $90. Players can register online at barabookiwanis.org.
