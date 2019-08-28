River Arts Inc will hold an exhibit featuring original artwork from revolutionary American artist Andy Warhol and pop artist Donald Topp. The exhibits will be held from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday Sept. 3-Nov. 26 at the River Arts Center Gallery, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. The reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 with a curator and artist talk.
This exhibit features eight original screen prints by Warhol, including but not limited to works from his “Cowboys and Indians” series and “Reigning Queens” series. In the lobby, visitors can view and purchase work by contemporary pop artist Donald Topp of Madison.
This exhibit is supported in part by a grant from the Sauk County University of Wisconsin Extension, Arts, and Culture Committee and Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.
