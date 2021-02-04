Warming centers open

Sauk County Public Health and Emergency Management officials advise residents of extreme cold temperature conditions expected. Sauk County will have the following warming centers available:
Sauk County West Square Building
- , 505 Broadway St., Baraboo, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Reedsburg City Hall
- lobby, 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Reedsburg Police Department
- , 200 S Park St., Reedsburg, lobby open 24-hours a day
Kay Mackesey Administration Building
- , 50 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, S. Lake Delton, the village building police department lobby open 24-hours a day through Sunday
If there are residents that need a warming center location after Sunday, contact the fire department at 608-254-8404.
The combination of cold temperatures and high winds can increase the risk of developing hypothermia. Emergency Management and Public Health officials urge residents to take steps to prevent hypothermia.
Victims of hypothermia are most often elderly people with inadequate food, clothing or heating; babies sleeping in cold bedrooms; and people who remain outdoors for long periods—the homeless, hikers, hunters, etc.
Warning signs associated with hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness, for adults and children and bright red or cold skin, very low energy for infants.
If these signs are noticed, take the person’s temperature and if below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, the situation is an emergency—seek medical attention immediately. If medical care is not available, begin warming the person by getting the victim into a warm room or shelter; removing any wet clothing; warm the center of the body first—chest, neck, head and groin—using an electric blanket or use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets; warm beverages can help increase the body temperature, but do not give alcoholic beverages and do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.
After the body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrapped in a warm blanket, including the head and neck and then get medical attention as soon as possible.
Check on elderly relatives, friends and neighbors. Layer clothing, preferably wind resistant, to reduce loss of body heat caused by the wind. Tell relatives and friends where you are going and when you expect to return. Put a hat, blanket, gloves, and boots in vehicle.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Some type of wind block should be made if animals must remain outside. A safe heat source can be used to aid in keeping animals warm.
For more information about hypothermia or frostbite, visit cdc.gov/disasters/winter/index.html or contact your local health department at 608-355-3290.