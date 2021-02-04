Warming centers open

Warning signs associated with hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness, for adults and children and bright red or cold skin, very low energy for infants.

If these signs are noticed, take the person’s temperature and if below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, the situation is an emergency—seek medical attention immediately. If medical care is not available, begin warming the person by getting the victim into a warm room or shelter; removing any wet clothing; warm the center of the body first—chest, neck, head and groin—using an electric blanket or use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets; warm beverages can help increase the body temperature, but do not give alcoholic beverages and do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.

After the body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrapped in a warm blanket, including the head and neck and then get medical attention as soon as possible.

Check on elderly relatives, friends and neighbors. Layer clothing, preferably wind resistant, to reduce loss of body heat caused by the wind. Tell relatives and friends where you are going and when you expect to return. Put a hat, blanket, gloves, and boots in vehicle.