Warming centers open

Columbia County Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the extreme cold weather forecasted.

The following actions are recommended during extreme cold temperatures:

Check on the elderly

Travel is discouraged, but if necessary, make sure to have an emergency kit, extra blankets and plenty of warm clothing

Check on pets and make sure they have proper shelter

Do not let children play outside, frostbite can begin on exposed skin within 5-10 minutes in these extreme temperatures

Make sure intoxicated persons get home safe and don’t wander

Keep fuel tanks full

Do not run heaters off extension cords as it is a fire risk

Social distancing and masks are required at warming centers. A warm place is provided, with no other amenities.

Bring food and water; medications; games, books, or playing cards; toys for the children. Pets are not allowed at the shelters.

Village of Randolph, 248 W. Stroud St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Village of Cambria, Jane Morgan Memorial Library, 109 W. Edgewater St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.