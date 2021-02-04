Warming centers open

Columbia County Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the extreme cold weather forecasted.
The following actions are recommended during extreme cold temperatures:
- Check on the elderly
- Travel is discouraged, but if necessary, make sure to have an emergency kit, extra blankets and plenty of warm clothing
- Check on pets and make sure they have proper shelter
- Do not let children play outside, frostbite can begin on exposed skin within 5-10 minutes in these extreme temperatures
- Make sure intoxicated persons get home safe and don’t wander
- Keep fuel tanks full
- Do not run heaters off extension cords as it is a fire risk
Social distancing and masks are required at warming centers. A warm place is provided, with no other amenities.
Bring food and water; medications; games, books, or playing cards; toys for the children. Pets are not allowed at the shelters.
Village of Randolph, 248 W. Stroud St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Village of Cambria, Jane Morgan Memorial Library, 109 W. Edgewater St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
Columbus, Columbus Community Center, 161 N. Dickason Blvd., open 24-hours from 8 a.m. today until 8 a.m. Feb. 13.
If transportation is needed to the shelter, notify Columbia County Dispatch Non-Emergency Number and they will notify Columbus Emergency Management.
Village of Fall River, Fall River Village Hall, 641 S. Main St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to noon, Friday.
If in need of shelter accommodations outside of these designated times, notify the local municipality or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166, ext. 1 and request Emergency Management.