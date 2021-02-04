Warming centers open

Village of Randolph, 248 W. Stroud St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Village of Cambria, Jane Morgan Memorial Library, 109 W. Edgewater St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Columbus, Columbus Community Center, 161 N. Dickason Blvd., open 24-hours from 8 a.m. today until 8 a.m. Feb. 13.

If transportation is needed to the shelter, notify Columbia County Dispatch Non-Emergency Number and they will notify Columbus Emergency Management.

Village of Fall River, Fall River Village Hall, 641 S. Main St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to noon, Friday.

Village of Pardeeville, Pardeeville Village Hall, 114 Lake St., 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Lodi, Lodi Community Center, 601 Clark St., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8-11 a.m. Saturday.

For those at risk outside of those times, contact the Lodi Police Department at 608-742-4166.

If in need of shelter accommodations outside of these designated times, notify the local municipality or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166, ext. 1 and request Emergency Management.