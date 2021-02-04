 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warming centers open
comments

Warming centers open

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for the extreme cold weather forecasted.

The following actions are recommended during extreme cold temperatures:

  • Check on the elderly
  • Travel is discouraged, but if necessary, make sure to have an emergency kit, extra blankets and plenty of warm clothing
  • Check on pets and make sure they have proper shelter
  • Do not let children play outside, frostbite can begin on exposed skin within 5-10 minutes in these extreme temperatures
  • Make sure intoxicated persons get home safe and don’t wander
  • Keep fuel tanks full
  • Do not run heaters off extension cords as it is a fire risk

Social distancing and masks are required at warming centers. A warm place is provided, with no other amenities.

Bring food and water; medications; games, books, or playing cards; toys for the children. Pets are not allowed at the shelters.

Portage Municipal Building Basement Meeting Room, 115 W. Pleasant St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. City Hall will not be available Feb. 12-17 due to election set up and tear down.

Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Village of Randolph, 248 W. Stroud St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Village of Cambria, Jane Morgan Memorial Library, 109 W. Edgewater St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Columbus, Columbus Community Center, 161 N. Dickason Blvd., open 24-hours from 8 a.m. today until 8 a.m. Feb. 13.

If transportation is needed to the shelter, notify Columbia County Dispatch Non-Emergency Number and they will notify Columbus Emergency Management.

Village of Fall River, Fall River Village Hall, 641 S. Main St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to noon, Friday.

Village of Pardeeville, Pardeeville Village Hall, 114 Lake St., 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Lodi, Lodi Community Center, 601 Clark St., 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8-11 a.m. Saturday.

For those at risk outside of those times, contact the Lodi Police Department at 608-742-4166.

If in need of shelter accommodations outside of these designated times, notify the local municipality or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166, ext. 1 and request Emergency Management.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Compeer appoints Ahl to board
Community

Compeer appoints Ahl to board

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrill…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News