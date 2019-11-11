The Wayland Academy Board of Trustees has appointed Jason Smith Warnick as the head of school effective July 1, 2020. He currently serves as the director of advancement and enrollment at Ross School in East Hampton, New York. His hire concludes a national search to name a successor to Joseph Lennertz honorary degree 1986, who announced that he would retire on June 30, 2020.
Warnick’s professional career spans 17 years at independent schools including roles as the director of admission and financial aid, director of external engagement and alumni relations, assistant dean of students and dean of summer school, in addition to serving as teaching faculty and coach.
He earned a bachelor of arts degree in international relations from Wheaton College in Massachusetts and holds a master of arts in communications from Southern New Hampshire University. Earlier this year, he was appointed to the Board of Trustees of The Independent Educational Consultant Association Foundation.
He and his wife Colleen, and their four young sons, are all looking forward to moving to the Midwest.
