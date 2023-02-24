LAKE MILLS — Eight musicians chosen from the 95-member Lakeside Lutheran High School band are headed to the 2023 WELS National Band Festival held March 17-19 at Luther High School in Onalaska. The three-day festival involves 20 Lutheran high schools from 12 states and features more than 150 high school instrumentalists.
With two days of rehearsal and coordination of select teen musicians, the weekend culminates in a live concert at 2 p.m. March 19. Guest master clinician Dr. Peter Loel Boonshaft, director of education for Jupiter Band Instruments and author will provide direction.
Selected students include junior clarinetist, Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; junior clarinetist, Emma Meis, Watertown; senior saxophonist, Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; sophomore tubist, alternate, Elana Litherland, Columbus; sophomore percussionist, Jeremiah Borgwardt, Watertown; sophomore tubist, Joseph Metzger, Lake Mills; senior bassoonist, Nora Larson, Columbus; senior flautist, Manuel Iglesias, Watertown; junior trombonist, Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson.
For more information, visit welsfinearts.org/band-fest.