Wauona Trail Women’s Club will host Tom Waselchuk, guitarist, singer and entertainer at its monthly meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.
Women in the Portage area are encouraged to attend. Reserve a spot by calling Sherry at 742-4067, Veronica at 617-9139, or Sue at 608-244-1472 by Sept. 12.
Waselchuk currently leads his own group called The Dang-Its, playing a country mix of honky tonk, western swing, and Americana. He is also the creator, producer, and co-star of a music revue called Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks: The Music and Lives of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash and his newest project is The Honey Pies, an all-star quartet featuring himself and three top-tier Madison musicians.
For more information, visit dang-its.com, sweetdreamsandhonkytonks.com or honeypiesmusic.com.
