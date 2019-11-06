Organizations have until Jan. 6, 2020, to apply for grants from Alliant Energy’s Prairie du Sac Dam Aquatic Resources Enhancement Fund. The fund will provide monies for 2020-2021 projects focused on improving the waters of the Lake Wisconsin basin. Conservation, river management groups, governmental units and educational institutions are eligible.
Projects eligible for financial support include aquatic studies and research, water quality enhancements, and habitat mitigation and enhancement. Projects must be located between state Highway 12 and the tailrace of the Castle Rock Dam, including tributaries of the Wisconsin River, such as the Baraboo River.
The River Alliance of Wisconsin, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will select the projects to receive grants. Requests should not exceed $50,000 per year for a maximum of two years. The award recipients will be announced in spring 2020.
For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/lakewisgrants.
