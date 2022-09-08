Watercolor workshop offered

River Arts Inc will host a two-day Watercolor Painting: Landscapes, Skies, and Water workshop with Lee Mothes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17-18 at River Arts, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Cost is $165 per person.

Beginners and returning students and anyone who wants to try new techniques are welcome. Mothes will start by demonstrating watercolor techniques in capturing cloud patterns, sunlight-on-water, landforms, foliage, and the sense of distance in hills or mountains.

He will help each student with setting up colors on a palette, how to use brushes, create washes with colors, plus offer tips on perspective and composition. Work in graphite pencil, color pencils or ink along with watercolor. A list of drawing and watercolor supplies provided when registering by Sept. 15 at riverartsinc.org/lee-mothes. For more information, email Kel at manager@riverartsinc.org.