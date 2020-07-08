Waterfest 2020 holds modified show Aug. 1
0 comments

Waterfest 2020 holds modified show Aug. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterfest 2020 will hold a modified fireworks show and lighted boat display for public health. The event will begin at dusk on Aug. 1 on O’Dells bay near the Dirty Turtle Bar Grill and Marina Castle Rock Lake. To encourage social distancing the regular waterfest activities are cancelled including the Venetian lights boat parade, county park festivities, parade and contest judging and prizes, and boaters award brunch.

For more information, call 608-427-2070, or visit juneaucounty.com/waterfest.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News