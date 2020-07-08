Waterfest 2020 holds modified show Aug. 1

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Waterfest 2020 will hold a modified fireworks show and lighted boat display for public health. The event will begin at dusk on Aug. 1 on O’Dells bay near the Dirty Turtle Bar Grill and Marina Castle Rock Lake. To encourage social distancing the regular waterfest activities are cancelled including the Venetian lights boat parade, county park festivities, parade and contest judging and prizes, and boaters award brunch.