Waterfowl hunting program offered

HORICON — A Learn to Hunt Waterfowl Program will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 or Sunday, Oct. 10 at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, W4279 Headquarters Rd., Mayville. This mandatory four-hour orientation and training session must be completed prior to the drawn hunt date. Hunt dates are Sept. 18, p.m. hunt; Sept. 19, a.m.; Oct. 8, a.m.; Oct. 10, p.m.; Oct. 17, a.m.

The class will include waterfowl identification, gun safety, water safety, duck calling, range estimation and hunting tactics. The training sessions will be held outdoors and adapted to accommodate all state and CDC guidelines.

Thirty novice hunters from ages 10-adult will have the opportunity to experience a mentored hunt. Applications available by emailing horicon@fws.gov or calling 920-387-6514. Completed applications should be emailed to horicon@fws.gov or mailed by Sept. 2 to Attn: Waterfowl LTH, Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville, WI 53050.

There will be one mentor per hunter and only the novice hunter will be allowed to hunt. Applicants are not required to have completed hunter education certification in order to participate in a mentored Learn to Hunt program.

For more information, call 920-387-6514 or email erin_railsback@fws.gov.