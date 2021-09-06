 Skip to main content
Watermelon Festival planned
Watermelon Festival planned

The U. S. Watermelon Speed-Eating & Seed-Spitting Championships, Inc, will host the 53rd annual Pardeeville Watermelon Festival starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Chandler Park, Pardeeville.

  • Championship events include watermelon speed eating, seed spitting starting at 12:30 p.m.; sign up begins early morning, at the basketball courts.
  • Watermelon carving contests at 10:30 a.m.
  • There will be free, sliced watermelon all day, provided by Alsum Produce; an open air market starting at 9:30 a.m. with an art and crafts fair and commercial vendors.
  • The local coloring contest highlights artwork in shelter 3 from Pardeeville and St John’s Elementary schools.
  • The Watermelon Midway opens at 9:30 a.m. on the baseball outfield, sponsored by the Watermelon Festival Committee, and run by Pardeeville High School groups.
  • The concession stand opens at 9:30 a.m. including brats, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more, sponsored by the Watermelon Festival Committee, and assisted by the Pardeeville Lions Club.
  • Free Youth Hay Dive starts at 11:30 a.m.

For more information on having a vendor booth, volunteer help or to sponsor an event, visit pardeevillewatermelonfestival.com.

