WAU BUN DAR HONORS LINEAGE, LEGACY

The Wau Bun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a gathering of remembrance and paid tribute to its chapter lineage on Dec. 10 at the Zona Gale House in Portage. Judy Eulberg opened the historical home to the chapter and provided a tour. Chapter members remembered and honored the lives of Daughters, Evelyn Janisch and Carol Bolgrin and honored the chapter’s legacy of 124 years in Portage. Attendees, from front, left, Sara Reindl, Barbara Ferguson; back row, former state regent Judy Mason, Sherry Bornick, Sherill Booth, Becky Garay, May Johnson, Susan Meyer, Julie Schoeneberg.