 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waupun Area Veterans Memorial Wall Project accepting names
0 Comments

Waupun Area Veterans Memorial Wall Project accepting names

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area Veterans Memorial wall in Shaler Park is a lasting tribute to all Waupun area veterans who have served or are now serving their country. The project was started in 2004 and there are more than 1,199 veteran’s names on the walls with more added every year.

For more information, or to add a name to the walls, call the project director at 920-324-4641.

Application forms are also available at the National Exchange Bank & Trust in Waupun.

Applications for names received by Oct. 11 will be placed on the wall by Veteran’s Day.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 9/8/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News