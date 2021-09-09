Waupun Area Veterans Memorial Wall Project accepting names

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area Veterans Memorial wall in Shaler Park is a lasting tribute to all Waupun area veterans who have served or are now serving their country. The project was started in 2004 and there are more than 1,199 veteran’s names on the walls with more added every year.
For more information, or to add a name to the walls, call the project director at 920-324-4641.
Application forms are also available at the National Exchange Bank & Trust in Waupun.
Applications for names received by Oct. 11 will be placed on the wall by Veteran’s Day.