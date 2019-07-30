Waupun Art Fair at West End Park
WAUPUN — The annual Waupun Fine Art and Craft Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at the West End Park, 518 S. Madison St., Waupun.
Artists’ works includes woodworking, quilts, jewelry, watercolors, metalwork and more. Live entertainment under the pavilion will be provided by Scotty Meyer, with food for sale from VFW Post 6709, beverages by Waupun Fine Arts and desserts by the Waupun Area Animal Shelter.
