Waupun chamber recognizes new members

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce recognized new board members and officers elected at the Sept. 14 meeting. Melanie Williams of Bh Home, Jen Peltonen of Warrior Nutrition, Tracie Nichols of Quality Therapeutic Massage and the Waupun Historical Society and Lori Page of Waupun Fine Arts were elected for vacancies and terms in August.
Craig Much of Horicon Bank was elected president, and Kyle Heuver of SIA Insurance Services was elected vice president. They will serve in these positions until the next elections are held at the annual meeting in February 2022.