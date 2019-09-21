{{featured_button_text}}
Waupun church celebrates 175 years

Waupun United Methodist Church celebrated its 175th anniversary on Sept. 15. In attendance were former ministers and church members. Also honored were long-time church members, from left, Phyllis McDowell, 73 years; Betty Buchholz, 79 years; Marjorie Schrader, 50 years; and Helen Vanderkin, 55 years.

 LARRY DUER/Contributed
