Waupun Concerts in the Park and Craft Fair set

WAUPUN — Concerts are held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in July at West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St.
- July 2: Ivory Tower, classic 60s-80s five-piece band & vocals
- July 9: Big Cedar Bluegrass, upbeat bluegrass, country, and folk
- July 16: Reehl Steel Drums, pop, rock, and classics in Caribbean style
- July 23: Cream City Jazz, 50s-80s classics, blues, Latin, and rock and roll
- July 30: Disciples of Dixieland, hot foot-tappin’ music from Dixie
The rain venue is at the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St., Waupun. Bring a chair or blanket.
The Waupun Fine Art and Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at West End Park with offerings from vendors across the state. Easy street access. No food or beverages offered; water available. Music by Scotty Meyer.
For more information, visit waupunfinearts@gmail.com or email waupunfinearts.org.
