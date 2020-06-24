Waupun Concerts in the Park and Craft Fair set

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The rain venue is at the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St., Waupun. Bring a chair or blanket.

The Waupun Fine Art and Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at West End Park with offerings from vendors across the state. Easy street access. No food or beverages offered; water available. Music by Scotty Meyer.