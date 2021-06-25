 Skip to main content
Waupun Concerts in the Park returns
Thursdays in July bring the return of Concerts in the Park to West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St., Waupun. Each night begins with concessions at 5:30 p.m. with the concert at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge but a free will offering will be taken. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Rain venue is the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St., Waupun.

July 1: The Dels Rays lead off the series with their all-out renditions of your favorite 50s, 60s and 70s hits.

July 8: Genesee Ridge Bluegrass Band brings hard-driving instrumentals and tight 4-part harmonies.

July 15: Super Vinyl performs rock roots variety with a fun attitude.

July 22: The Cajun Strangers playing Louisiana sounds great for dancing or listening.

July 29: Remington’s Ride offers a great mix of vintage country swing, rockabilly, Americana and more.

