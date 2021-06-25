Waupun Concerts in the Park returns

Thursdays in July bring the return of Concerts in the Park to West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St., Waupun. Each night begins with concessions at 5:30 p.m. with the concert at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge but a free will offering will be taken. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Rain venue is the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St., Waupun.