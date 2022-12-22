Waupun declares snow emergency

WAUPUN — Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop has declared a snow emergency in the city of Waupun effective through 6 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service in Sullivan is predicting snowfall and significant wind over the course of this time. Parking restrictions help crews to safely remove snow and keep streets cleared for police, fire and emergency response vehicles during significant winter weather events.

During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited at all times on the south side, east side and southeast side of all streets in the city, except for the following portions of streets located in or near commercial districts: Main Street from Commercial to Carrington Streets; Madison Street from Franklin to Olmstead Streets; Fond du Lac Street from Franklin to Main Streets; Carrington Street from Main to Brown Streets, or streets where parking is restricted to one side of the roadway.

Winter parking rules are also in effect. For a period of 48 hours immediately following an accumulated snowfall of two inches or more, no person shall park any vehicle on any street or alley in the city of Waupun between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Designated overnight winter parking locations along with additional information on parking restrictions can be found at cityofwaupun.org.