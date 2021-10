Waupun detour for Halloween

WAUPUN — Main Street - Highway 49 - from Watertown Street to State Street will be closed from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 for the Halloween on Main event for added safety.

The detour route from the east travels south on S. Watertown Street to E. Lincoln Street, heading west to W. Lincoln Street, then north on S. State Street to W. Main Street.

The route from the west is in reverse order. There may be temporary no parking posted on S. State Street near W. Main Street, S. State Street near W. Lincoln Street, and E. Lincoln Street near S. Watertown Street to accommodate traffic turning.